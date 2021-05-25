Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.79. 21,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

