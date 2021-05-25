Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,198. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

