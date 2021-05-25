Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 61,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

