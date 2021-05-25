Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 33,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

