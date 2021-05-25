Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,803,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 217,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,714,596. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

