Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $705.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.