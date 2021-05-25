Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

