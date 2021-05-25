Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 882 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

