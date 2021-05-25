Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $19,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,972 shares of company stock worth $10,393,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.96. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

