Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.46. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

