Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,339 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.