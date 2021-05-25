Arizona State Retirement System Sells 883 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,451,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign stock opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average is $204.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $226.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

