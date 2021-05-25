Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 232,910 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

