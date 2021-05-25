Arrow Global Group’s (ARW) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON ARW opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.75.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

