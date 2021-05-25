Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

