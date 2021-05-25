Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $160.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. They set an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $145.09 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average is $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.