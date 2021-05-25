ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 159,925 Shares

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 159,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,246.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

