ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

