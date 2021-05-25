Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AHT. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. Research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.