ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $677.76

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $677.76 and last traded at $676.65, with a volume of 5987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $658.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.33. The company has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

