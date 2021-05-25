Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert Purchases 15,909 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert purchased 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,499.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,068.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

