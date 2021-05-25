Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,521,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $497,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

