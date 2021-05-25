ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

