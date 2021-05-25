Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Buys $24,450.00 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Walter Amy Von bought 1,500 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,825 shares in the company, valued at $567,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ATER stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.21.

ATER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

