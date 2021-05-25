Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 10,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.