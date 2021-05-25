Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $190.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $114.19 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.