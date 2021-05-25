Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 48,168 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $561,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 153,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 274,825 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,676. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.