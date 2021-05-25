Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

