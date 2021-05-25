Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

