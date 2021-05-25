Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $79,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,070. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

