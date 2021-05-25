ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $25.54 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

