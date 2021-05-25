ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$30.44 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$16.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.57.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

