Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 108,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,417,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 448,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 72,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

