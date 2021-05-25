Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by 74.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

