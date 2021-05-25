AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Sells $259,627.17 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $204.40. The stock had a trading volume of 794,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,677. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $204.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

