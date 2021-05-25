Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

