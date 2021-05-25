Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $224.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.97. 598,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.40. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

