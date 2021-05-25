Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVID. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,772 shares of company stock valued at $987,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.41. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

