Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 63 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,313.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3,207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

