Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Avon Rubber stock traded down GBX 350 ($4.57) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,918 ($38.12). The stock had a trading volume of 167,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,331.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,394.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £905.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

