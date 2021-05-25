Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 4,022 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas A. Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

