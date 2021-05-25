Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,574.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $134,263.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $672,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

