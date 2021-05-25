AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $98,600.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $426.38 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

