AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

AZRX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

