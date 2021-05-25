BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 511.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 495.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

