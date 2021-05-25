Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $29.83 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Banano has a market capitalization of $29.83 million and approximately $537,623.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00354191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,444,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,417,776 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

