Bank of America Initiates Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.54.

KNBE opened at $17.64 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

