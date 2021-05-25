Bank of Hawaii Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

BOH opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

