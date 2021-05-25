Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 11,150 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,184 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,096 shares of company stock worth $1,187,646. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

