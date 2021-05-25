Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.65 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 63,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $218,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.43.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $354.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.98 and a 200-day moving average of $346.26. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $243.09 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.